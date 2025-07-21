Official: Oleksandr Usyk disqualified from boxing

It's all about the rules.

Details: After a spectacular victory over Daniel Dubois in the 5th round and claiming the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk has been disqualified in accordance with regulations.

No need to worry—this is a mandatory procedure for any boxer at this level due to medical concerns.

This way, fighters are given the necessary time to recover their health, a period that cannot be shortened by any contractual obligations. After a typical bout, the disqualification period is at least 7 days, but following a technical knockout it increases to 30 days, and after a knockout, it's extended to 60 days. So, Oleksandr will be in 'disqualified' status for 7 days, while Dubois will be sidelined for almost two months.

However, this restriction doesn't prevent boxers from training or staying active in sports; it's more of a required formality.

Reminder: Usyk risks losing his undisputed world champion title. What's the reason?