Usyk faces threat of losing undisputed world champion title. What's happening?

Oleksandr Usyk, who became the undisputed world champion for the second time after a spectacular victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London, may soon be stripped of one of his titles.

The Ukrainian heavyweight finished the fight in the fifth round—first sending his opponent to the canvas, then knocking out the Briton for good. However, despite the triumph, Usyk now finds himself in a tricky situation.

Even before organizing a rematch with Dubois, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Usyk to make a mandatory title defense against New Zealander Joseph Parker. The organization granted a postponement for the undisputed championship bout, but now there’s no room for compromise.

According to the WBO’s requirements, Usyk must face Parker in the ring as soon as possible. Otherwise, he will have to vacate the WBO world champion belt. Notably, a similar situation has already occurred: after his first meeting with Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian was stripped of the IBF belt—precisely because he couldn’t fulfill his mandatory defense.