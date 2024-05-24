Milan's leader has not succumbed to the lure of English clubs and PSG

It was previously reported that Milan winger Rafael Leao was attracting attention from top European clubs, but the Portuguese player has made a different decision for himself.

As reported by Rudi Galetti, the 24-year-old player is happy at Milan and is fully committed to the project that is being built at the San Siro and intends to link himself with the rossoneri in the future.

Earlier, it was reported that the winger was expected to be Kylian Mbappe's replacement at PSG and he was also being watched by Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal London. However, Milan value their player at €145 million, which has scared off some suitors for the player.

This season, the 24-year-old Portuguese has made 28 goals in 46 Milan matches: 14 goals and the same number of assists. Transfermarkt values Leao at 90 million euros.