Milan will recall Origi from the loan to sell him to MLS

Belgian forward Divock Origi, who left Liverpool as a free agent in the summer of 2022 and moved to Italian club Milan, couldn't secure a spot in the "Rossoneri" squad and soon returned to the English Premier League for a year-long loan with Nottingham Forest.

However, Origi also didn't get much playing time with the "Forest," and after just 178 minutes in nine matches, he decided to reassess his prospects.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan received an offer from Los Angeles for a €5 million transfer of Origi. Apparently, the "Rossoneri" quickly accepted this offer. In the coming days, Origi's return to Italy is expected, followed by a trip to the United States, where he will choose his next club from Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Dallas, all willing to pay €5 million for his transfer.