Milan players to take the field wearing shirts with their mothers' surnames in honor of Mother's Day

Milan has officially confirmed the return of its widely praised Mother's Day tradition, once again demonstrating both symbolic and social commitment. In the upcoming Serie A match against Bologna on Friday, Milan's starting lineup will take to the pitch wearing shirts emblazoned with their mothers' surnames.

This gesture is aimed at paying tribute to the significant role women play in society.

The mothers' surnames will not only appear on the players' shirts, but will also be a key element of the matchday experience—they'll be featured on the official team sheet, displayed on the giant screens at San Siro, and mentioned by the stadium announcer during the broadcast.

This symbolic move makes Milan the first football club in Italy to introduce such an initiative. According to a statement published on the club's official website, the Fondazione Milan—responsible for the club's social responsibility initiatives—will support around 70 young mothers as part of a fundraising campaign for a parenting assistance program at the Spazio Indifesa Hub in the Gallaratese district of Milan.

Milan's campaign carries an important and far-reaching social message. By integrating it into one of Italy's most visible cultural platforms—Serie A football—the club is strategically using its influence to raise awareness and drive social change on issues of gender equality and family identity.