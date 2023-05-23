AC Milan is considering parting ways with a well-known forward

Belgian forward Divock Origi of AC Milan may leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is willing to sell the player due to his lack of productivity. Clubs from England and Turkey have shown interest in the forward.

In the current season, 28-year-old Origi has played 35 matches for AC Milan in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

