RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus

Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus

Football news Today, 10:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Photo: https://twitter.com/MilanNewsit

Milan's second-choice goalkeeper, Marco Sportiello, has sustained an injury, as reported by Sky Sports Italy.

He has suffered damage to the medial part of his left shin and will be sidelined for at least ten days. It's worth noting that in addition to Sportiello, Milan has also lost its first-choice goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, who is suspended for the upcoming match against Juventus.

It is likely that in this match, Milan will field their third-choice goalkeeper, Antonio Mirante, who is 40 years old. He has not played a single match in the current season.

Mirante, a product of Juventus's academy, has had a journeyman career, playing for several clubs in Serie A and Serie B, including Crotone, Sampdoria, Parma, Bologna, and Roma. In October 2021, he joined Milan as a free agent and initially served as backup during Maignan's absence due to injury.

Despite not making an appearance this season, Mirante was part of Milan's squad that won the Serie A title, and he extended his contract with the club on July 1, 2022.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded
Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy
Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office
Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 07:58 The Bayern defender supported Palestine. He wasn't at practice today Football news Today, 06:55 PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury Football news Today, 05:00 Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury Football news Today, 04:30 Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case Football news Today, 03:40 "I didn't like it." Hazard said why he retired Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023