Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus

Milan's second-choice goalkeeper, Marco Sportiello, has sustained an injury, as reported by Sky Sports Italy.

He has suffered damage to the medial part of his left shin and will be sidelined for at least ten days. It's worth noting that in addition to Sportiello, Milan has also lost its first-choice goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, who is suspended for the upcoming match against Juventus.

It is likely that in this match, Milan will field their third-choice goalkeeper, Antonio Mirante, who is 40 years old. He has not played a single match in the current season.

Mirante, a product of Juventus's academy, has had a journeyman career, playing for several clubs in Serie A and Serie B, including Crotone, Sampdoria, Parma, Bologna, and Roma. In October 2021, he joined Milan as a free agent and initially served as backup during Maignan's absence due to injury.

Despite not making an appearance this season, Mirante was part of Milan's squad that won the Serie A title, and he extended his contract with the club on July 1, 2022.