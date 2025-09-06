RU RU ES ES FR FR
Milan failed in the transfer market: the club was unable to sign Mitrović and De Ligt

Milan failed in the transfer market: the club was unable to sign Mitrović and De Ligt

The club's attempts to sign two players at the end of the transfer window ended in disappointment
Transfer news Today, 08:32
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Де Лигт https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1919023506630537646

Details: According to the journalist, Milan showed interest in Mitrović and De Ligt, but negotiations ended unsuccessfully

See also: Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: who will prevail in the playoff race?

The agents of Mitrović, who previously played for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, demanded high financial terms. Milan was unwilling to meet those demands.

Negotiations for De Ligt broke down after Manchester United set a price far above market value.

As a result, De Ligt stayed at Manchester United, while Mitrović moved to Qatari side Al Rayyan

Earlier, Milan attempted to sign Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer, but were rejected.

Thus, Milan's late efforts to strengthen their squad during the transfer window ended in failure.

Recall: Ismaël Bennacer has officially become a Dinamo Zagreb player

AC Milan
