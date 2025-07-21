Milan continues negotiations with Brighton over Estupiñán. Is there any progress?

Brighton defender Pervis Estupiñán has caught the eye of Italian giants Milan, yet the Rossoneri seem unwilling to meet even the relatively modest demands set by the English club.

Details: According to Goal, the Seagulls are asking €20 million for the player, already lowering their initial asking price. However, Milan still isn't ready to match it. The latest offer from the Rossoneri has been improved from €13 million to €15 million. Estupiñán is under contract with Brighton until 2027, so the club is in no rush to sell.

Meanwhile, signing Estupiñán is Milan's top priority, as he is seen as a direct replacement for Theo Hernández, who was sold to Saudi Arabia in this transfer window.

The club remains focused solely on this transfer for now, but is prepared to consider alternatives should negotiations reach a complete deadlock. Estupiñán is interested in joining Milan, especially given their participation in the Champions League.

Reminder: Last season, Estupiñán made 36 appearances for Brighton, scoring one goal and providing one assist.