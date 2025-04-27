Mikel Arteta wants to see Gyökeres at Arsenal. The Londoners are ready to offer €80 million

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal management are prepared to invest around €80 million in the transfer of Sporting's striker Viktor Gyökeres. According to Fichajes, Arteta is looking for an experienced and prolific forward to enhance the team's attack next season, and the Swedish footballer has become a priority target for the Londoners.

Gyökeres created a real sensation at Sporting after moving from Coventry in 2023. In his debut season, he contributed to 58 goals, and this season he has already surpassed that mark, achieving 60 (48 goals and 12 assists) with matches still remaining.

His consistent form has not gone unnoticed, and Gyökeres has caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs. The Swedish striker is clearly set on moving to a more ambitious club, and his departure from Sporting this summer already seems inevitable.

Despite interest from other teams, Arsenal appears to be the frontrunner in the race for Gyökeres. Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his attack and sign a quality forward. Gyökeres fits the coach's requirements perfectly: he not only scores effectively but also possesses physical power, can break through defenses, and participate in team combinations.

Arsenal views Gyökeres as a key target for the summer transfer window and is ready to offer Sporting €80 million. In turn, Sporting realizes it will be difficult to retain their striker and intends to maximize the benefit from his potential departure to strengthen the squad.