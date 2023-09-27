Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal's problems

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta spoke about the problems in the team.

According to the coach, team leader Bukayo Saka may not play in the team's next matches.

The coach noted that the Englishman had been injured in the previous match and was substituted late in the game. Also injured was midfielder Declan Rice, who has not trained since. There are other players on the injured list.

“Saka may not play in the matches this week. He limped after the match against Tottenham, which is not a good sign. He was also unable to train. It was the same with Rice, he felt discomfort. I hope their injuries are not serious.

The list of injured is quite long. We really need these players. It will be difficult for us to change our squad for the match against Brentford. But we have other players who need to prove themselves. Some of them have not played many minutes in previous matches and now they will have the opportunity to prove themselves,” Arteta said.

