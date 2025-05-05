Miguel Terceros Released After Racism Allegation in Brazil’s Serie B Match

Bolivian footballer Miguel Terceros was released late Monday morning after spending the night in custody in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, according to Itatiaia Esporte. The América-MG midfielder is expected to return to Belo Horizonte later in the day while the investigation into the incident continues.

Terceros, also known as “Miguelito,” was detained following a racism complaint filed by Allano, a player from Operário-PR, who accused him of using a racial slur during their Brazilian Série B match on Sunday, May 4. The match was halted for approximately 15 minutes when referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado activated the league’s anti-racism protocol, although no disciplinary action was taken during the game itself.

Itatiaia reported that Terceros gave a statement to the Civil Police and was released shortly afterward. His legal team denies any wrongdoing, and América-MG is providing full legal and institutional support.

Authorities continue to investigate the case by reviewing video footage from the match, collaborating with broadcasters to clarify what happened. So far, no member of the officiating crew has confirmed witnessing the alleged incident.