Mexico’s Rising Stars Eye World Cup Call-Up

According to Mexican outlets, Javier Aguirre’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup have opened the door for a new wave of talent eager to break into the final squad. While some established names are virtually guaranteed a place, youngsters such as Gilberto Mora, Obed Vargas and Elías Montiel are emerging as intriguing options.

In a landscape where Mexican players often struggle to secure roles in Europe or even in Liga MX, these three stand out as bright prospects. Mora, just 16, has been a revelation for Tijuana and made history by debuting with the national team in both a friendly and the Gold Cup.

Obed Vargas, a midfielder born in Alaska but committed to El Tri, has already lifted trophies with the Seattle Sounders and earned his first cap in 2024. Though the midfield is crowded with talent, his MLS experience keeps him firmly in contention.

Elías Montiel has risen through Pachuca’s academy, earning international recognition with standout performances at the 2024 Intercontinental Cup and the 2025 Club World Cup. He has yet to play an official match for Mexico, but Aguirre has already brought him into the fold for friendlies.

The upcoming U-20 World Cup in Chile could serve as the perfect showcase for all three. With Mora already logging 38 Liga MX appearances, Vargas 97 in MLS and Montiel 61 in Liga MX, they bring a level of experience unusual for their age. If they seize the moment, they could turn promise into a spot on Mexico’s 26-man roster for 2026.