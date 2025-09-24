Messi’s Inter Miami Aims to Secure Playoff Spot on the Road Against NYCFC

Inter Miami heads into a pivotal clash in its playoff push, visiting New York City FC on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. According to MLSSoccer, kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, with Lionel Messi’s side looking to lock in at least a play-in berth with a victory.

The Herons sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with 46 points, holding a narrow two-point edge over the play-in line and with six matches left in the regular season. Their recent 3-2 win against D.C. United lifted morale and strengthened hopes of reaching the postseason for just the third time in club history.

NYCFC, however, poses a significant challenge. The New York side stands fourth with one point more than Miami, though it has played two additional games. With a derby against New York Red Bull looming, City will be eager to solidify its position near the top of the table.

For Miami, victory in Queens would mark a crucial step toward playoff security before closing the campaign against Toronto, Chicago Fire, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, and Nashville. Despite ups and downs following the Club World Cup and a defeat in the Leagues Cup final to Seattle Sounders, Messi’s team remains firmly in contention, now just one result away from achieving its season-long goal.