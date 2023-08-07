RU RU
Main News Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham

Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham

Football news Today, 12:55
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown

Forward of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi, scored another free-kick goal.

The player made a precise shot in the 1/8 final match of the League Cup against Dallas (4:4, 5:3 on penalties). As a result, Messi now has a total of 64 goals scored from free-kicks in his career. With this achievement, he has extended his lead over the forward of Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 60 goals. Additionally, the Argentine player is getting closer to former English national team midfielder David Beckham, who has 65 free-kick goals. Only Victor Legrottaglie (66), Ronaldinho (66), Pelé (70), and Juninho Pernambucano (77) have scored more goals from free-kicks.

It's worth noting that Messi was a free agent and was acquired by the American club without a transfer fee. They signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The terms of the contract are not disclosed, but it's known that Messi has become the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS). In the current season, he has played four matches for Inter Miami, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

The 36-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. He played 778 matches in all tournaments for the Catalan club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. For PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi is a 10-time champion of Spain and a 2-time champion of France, a 7-time winner of the Copa del Rey, an 8-time winner of the Supercopa de España, a 1-time winner of the Coupe de France, a 4-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, a 3-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and a 3-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has played a total of 175 matches for the national team, scoring 103 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also received nine yellow cards and two red cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Al Nassr FC MLS USA Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Yesterday, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news 05 aug 2023, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news 05 aug 2023, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 04 aug 2023, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:50 Atalanta announce signing of Italian striker Football news Today, 13:15 Mohammed Salah received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:14 Bayern beat Monaco in a scoring match Football news Today, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news Today, 12:44 Napoli announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 12:38 Dynamo, Dnipro-1 and Zorya have learned their opponents in European competitions Football news Today, 12:23 Champions League qualifying round draw results Football news Today, 07:30 Bayern have only a few days left to finalize Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 06:50 Lazio close to buying Danish winger for €17m Football news Today, 06:15 PSG want to buy Barcelona academy talent
Sport Predictions
Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023