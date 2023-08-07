Forward of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi, scored another free-kick goal.

The player made a precise shot in the 1/8 final match of the League Cup against Dallas (4:4, 5:3 on penalties). As a result, Messi now has a total of 64 goals scored from free-kicks in his career. With this achievement, he has extended his lead over the forward of Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 60 goals. Additionally, the Argentine player is getting closer to former English national team midfielder David Beckham, who has 65 free-kick goals. Only Victor Legrottaglie (66), Ronaldinho (66), Pelé (70), and Juninho Pernambucano (77) have scored more goals from free-kicks.

It's worth noting that Messi was a free agent and was acquired by the American club without a transfer fee. They signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The terms of the contract are not disclosed, but it's known that Messi has become the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS). In the current season, he has played four matches for Inter Miami, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

The 36-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. He played 778 matches in all tournaments for the Catalan club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. For PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi is a 10-time champion of Spain and a 2-time champion of France, a 7-time winner of the Copa del Rey, an 8-time winner of the Supercopa de España, a 1-time winner of the Coupe de France, a 4-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, a 3-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and a 3-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has played a total of 175 matches for the national team, scoring 103 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also received nine yellow cards and two red cards.