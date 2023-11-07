Messi spoke about retirement

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi spoke with reporters about the likely end of his career.

"I've said before that I don't try to guess about the future. I live in the present. Physically I'm in great shape right now. I can't say for sure how much longer I'll play. I'm going to go on the field until I feel like I can't do it anymore. ", a Marca source quotes Messi as saying.

Messi's contract with Inter Miami runs until 2025. Last season, the Argentine played 14 matches for the American team, scoring 11 goals and giving five assists. With Inter Miami, the footballer won the League Cup.

On October 30, an award ceremony was held in Paris from the French newspaper France Football for last season. Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or according to voting results. This award was the eighth in his career, which is an absolute record in the world of football.