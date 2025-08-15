Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi will return to Inter Miami’s squad after recovering from a muscle injury, per TyC Sports. The Argentine captain was forced off early in the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, missing the win over Pumas and the heavy 4-1 loss to Orlando City in MLS play. On Saturday, the Herons will host the LA Galaxy, and Messi is expected to be available.

“Leo is doing well. He has been training with the team since Wednesday. If nothing unusual happens, he will be in the squad for tomorrow’s match,” head coach Javier Mascherano said in a press conference. Mascherano also confirmed the return of Rodrigo De Paul, who had been absent due to a visa process. “It took longer than expected, but he joins today and will be in the squad,” he added.

The coach also addressed Federico Redondo’s move to Elche, noting that the midfielder expressed his desire to leave and that negotiations progressed quickly — similar to David Martínez’s recent departure. While acknowledging that the transfer window remains open for just over a week, Mascherano said the roster is balanced and capable of handling the remainder of the season.

Messi’s comeback not only boosts Inter Miami’s push in MLS and the Leagues Cup but also raises anticipation within the Argentina national team setup, as head coach Lionel Scaloni looks to include him in upcoming international fixtures.