RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy

Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy

Football news Today, 16:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami Clash Against LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi will return to Inter Miami’s squad after recovering from a muscle injury, per TyC Sports. The Argentine captain was forced off early in the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, missing the win over Pumas and the heavy 4-1 loss to Orlando City in MLS play. On Saturday, the Herons will host the LA Galaxy, and Messi is expected to be available.

“Leo is doing well. He has been training with the team since Wednesday. If nothing unusual happens, he will be in the squad for tomorrow’s match,” head coach Javier Mascherano said in a press conference. Mascherano also confirmed the return of Rodrigo De Paul, who had been absent due to a visa process. “It took longer than expected, but he joins today and will be in the squad,” he added.

The coach also addressed Federico Redondo’s move to Elche, noting that the midfielder expressed his desire to leave and that negotiations progressed quickly — similar to David Martínez’s recent departure. While acknowledging that the transfer window remains open for just over a week, Mascherano said the roster is balanced and capable of handling the remainder of the season.

Messi’s comeback not only boosts Inter Miami’s push in MLS and the Leagues Cup but also raises anticipation within the Argentina national team setup, as head coach Lionel Scaloni looks to include him in upcoming international fixtures.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Federico Redondo Set to Leave Inter Miami for Elche Move Football news 12 aug 2025, 22:15 Federico Redondo Nearing Inter Miami Exit for European Move
Charlotte FC Acquire Drake Callender From Inter Miami in Surprise Move Football news 12 aug 2025, 18:50 Charlotte FC Acquire Drake Callender From Inter Miami in Surprise Move
Lionel Messi and Yassina Chueco. Football news 12 aug 2025, 08:37 Could have been a sprinter! Viral video of Messi’s personal bodyguard takes the internet by storm
Orlando City Emerging as a True Threat to Inter Miami Football news 11 aug 2025, 19:00 Orlando City Emerging as a True Threat to Inter Miami
No Messi in the squad. Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat to Orlando City in MLS Football news 11 aug 2025, 01:17 No Messi in the squad. Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat to Orlando City in MLS
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores