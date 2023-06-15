Messi set a personal best against Australia

Striker of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, scored the fastest goal in his career.

The footballer scored a goal in a friendly match against the Australia national team (2-0) in the 1st minute and 19th second. Previously, the fastest goal the forward scored was in 2018 in a match against Chelsea. It took him two minutes and seven seconds to score that goal.

The 35-year-old Messi has been playing for the Argentina national team since 2005. In total, he has played 175 matches for the team, scored 103 goals, and provided 56 assists.