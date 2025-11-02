Messi scores a stunning goal, but Inter Miami fall to Nashville in second leg of MLS round of 16
1-1 in the series!
Football news Today, 03:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the early hours of November 2, Inter Miami suffered a defeat in the second leg of the MLS 2025 playoffs round of 16, losing 1-2 to Nashville at Geodis Park.
Details: The hosts took the lead thanks to a penalty converted by Sam Surridge in the 9th minute, and Joshua Bauer doubled their advantage just before halftime. Inter's only goal came from Lionel Messi in the 90th minute, but his late effort wasn't enough to salvage the game.
This result ties the series at 1-1—Inter Miami had won the first meeting against Nashville 3-1.
Reminder: Saudi Arabia rejected an offer to sign Lionel Messi for four months during the MLS offseason.