Messi scored twice in the second match in a row

Argentine striker Lionel Messi continues to amaze with his performance in the US.

In the match of 1/16 finals of the League Cup, his "Inter Miami" did not experience problems with "Orlando City" and won with a score of 3:1.

It is noteworthy that it was the Argentinean who scored two goals at his own expense.

The meeting was held at the stadium "Inter Miami" in Fort Lauderdale, USA. Messi scored his first goal in the 7th minute, after which he scored in the 71st minute of the meeting.

Inter Miami - Orlando City 3:1

Goals: 1:0 Messi - 7', 1:1 Araujo - 17', 2:1 Martinez - 51', 3:1 Messi - 72'.

Note that teams from the USA and Mexico take part in the League Cup. In the group stage, Inter Miami won two matches, and in each of them the Argentine was distinguished. First, he brought the victory to the team with a goal from a free-kick in stoppage time, and in the other game he scored a double.

Orlando City also took first place in their group, beating Houston Dynamo (1-1, win 5-4 on penalties) and Mexico's Santos Laguna (3-2).

Thus, Messi scored a double in the second match in a row.