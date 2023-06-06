Messi returns to Barcelona: deadline announced

According to Spanish journalist Tony Juanmarty, Lionel Messi may return to Barcelona within a few weeks.

It is known that the Catalan team is very interested in the transition of the Argentine and is now negotiating with La Liga and the player himself.

The club is confident that they will sign the contract if the player waits a little longer.

Despite the fact that the decision has not yet been made, the club and the player are still negotiating.

Recall that Messi recently played his last match for PSG.