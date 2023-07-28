Messi presented gifts to all Inter Miami players

Argentine newcomer “Inter Miami” Lionel Messi decided to greet his new teammates in a peculiar way.

As the Western press writes, the captain of the Argentina national team presented gifts to each of his new teammates.

According to American team player Deandre Yedlina, Messi, after his move to Inter Miami, presented each of the players with Beats by Dre headphones, which were made in the colors of the club.

Messi, 36, moved to the American club at the end of June. In his debut game for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul, he scored the decisive goal in the 90+4th minute with a direct free kick.

Already in the next match against Atlanta United, the Argentine scored a double and also gave an assist. His team won 4-0.

Previously, Lionel played for Barcelona and PSG. In 2022, he became the world champion as part of the Argentina national team. He spent the last two seasons in the French club.

His contract with the Americans runs until the summer of 2026.