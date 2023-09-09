Messi is not needed: Inter Miami got another victory in the USA

On the night of September 10, Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City met as part of the regular MLS championship.

The meeting took place in Fort Lauderdale at the Inter Miami stadium and ended in a victory for the hosts with a score of 3:2.

Leonardo Campana scored a double for Inter Miami, and Facundo Farias scored another goal. Note that one of the best on the field was also the Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who scored an assist.

Let us remind you that the leader and captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, who is with the Argentina national team, did not play in this match.

Daniel Shalloi and Alan Pulido scored a goal each for the visitors.

This is Inter Miami's third win in the last four games. In the next round the team will play Atlanta United. It is expected that by that meeting Messi will already be back with his team and will be able to help his teammates.

Let us note that Messi himself recently brought victory to the Argentina national team in the match against Ecuador.