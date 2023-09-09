RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi is not needed: Inter Miami got another victory in the USA

Messi is not needed: Inter Miami got another victory in the USA

Football news Yesterday, 23:35
Messi is not needed: Inter Miami got another victory in the USA Photo: MLS Twitter

On the night of September 10, Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City met as part of the regular MLS championship.

The meeting took place in Fort Lauderdale at the Inter Miami stadium and ended in a victory for the hosts with a score of 3:2.

Leonardo Campana scored a double for Inter Miami, and Facundo Farias scored another goal. Note that one of the best on the field was also the Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who scored an assist.

Let us remind you that the leader and captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, who is with the Argentina national team, did not play in this match.

Daniel Shalloi and Alan Pulido scored a goal each for the visitors.

This is Inter Miami's third win in the last four games. In the next round the team will play Atlanta United. It is expected that by that meeting Messi will already be back with his team and will be able to help his teammates.

Let us note that Messi himself recently brought victory to the Argentina national team in the match against Ecuador.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 23:35 Messi is not needed: Inter Miami got another victory in the USA Football news Yesterday, 17:38 21 participants of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations are already known Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Italy draw with North Macedonia Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Brighton will extend the contract of a player who is interested in Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 16:01 No football club is among the ten richest in the world Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Arsenal wants to extend the contract of the key player of the team Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager Football news Yesterday, 13:59 England loses points in the match against Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 13:08 Two PSG players have agreed a contract with Qatari clubs Football news Yesterday, 12:15 The Bayern rookie feels a lot of pressure at his new club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football Today Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football Today Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Faroe Islands vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Finland - Denmark on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Lithuania - Serbia September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia September 10, 2023 Football Today Albania vs Poland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023