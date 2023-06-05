Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer

The forward for Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi, has responded to Al-Hilal's offer, according to Goal.

According to the source, the footballer has requested that the representatives of the Saudi club suspend negotiations and postpone them until the summer of 2024. This response has surprised the management of Al-Hilal. Consequently, the club informed the forward that in this case, the offer would be lower than the current one. Currently, the club is offering the Argentine a contract with a salary ranging from 400 to 600 million euros per year.

Earlier reports stated that the 35-year-old Messi wants to return to Barcelona. His contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2023, which means he can move to another club for free.