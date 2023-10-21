RU RU NG NG
Messi flew to Charlotte for the Inter Miami match

Messi flew to Charlotte for the Inter Miami match

Football news Today, 05:41
Robert Sykes
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

After the international break, Lionel Messi has returned to the United States to finish the season with his club.

On Thursday, October 19th, Inter Miami played an away match against Charlotte, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The "Herons" now have one more match in the current MLS campaign, also against Charlotte, but this time on the road. Following Cincinnati's defeat in the penultimate game, Messi's team missed their last chance to contend for a playoff spot in this season's final series.

At the moment, Inter Miami occupies the fourteenth spot in the Eastern Conference MLS standings. Their current position will be final, regardless of the result of the match against Charlotte, as they are four points behind the thirteenth place and twelve points adrift from Toronto, who currently sit at the bottom.

Messi has not started a game for his team since early September when he suffered a muscular injury in a match against Los Angeles. Since then, he has played a total of 72 minutes in two matches against Toronto and Cincinnati for Inter Miami.

However, Messi has fully recovered from his injury and has already played two matches for the Argentine national team in the World Cup 2026 qualification. In the match against Peru, he played the full 90 minutes and scored two goals.

As reported earlier, Messi, along with Inter Miami, will travel to China in early November to play two friendly matches.

