Messi announces the 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary eFootball series

Lionel Messi has become one of the stars of the new campaign dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the legendary eFootball football series, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer. He posted the corresponding video on his Instagram page.

In the video, Leo and Lamine Yamal appear as in-game characters, playing football under the control of gamers and fans of this iconic simulator.

"PLAY CRAZY. Anytime. Anywhere. Anyone. Feel the excitement of football even without a ball. “1995-2025” Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the eFootball™ series," reads the caption to the post.

As a reminder, until 2021 the game was released under the name Pro Evolution Soccer. In September 2021, it was relaunched as eFootball 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS platforms. The latest version, eFootball 2024, was released in April 2025.