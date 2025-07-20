Incredible numbers. Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals

Last night, the legendary Lionel Messi netted a brace against the New York Red Bulls, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo in a key statistical category.

Details: Messi now boasts 764 career goals, excluding those scored from the penalty spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo trails just behind with 763 such goals.

It's also crucial to note that Messi has played 167 fewer matches than Ronaldo over the course of their careers.

So far this MLS season, Messi has scored 17 goals in 18 appearances.

Reminder: Over the last seven MLS matches, the legendary Argentine has notched six braces.