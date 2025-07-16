Messi announces exhibition featuring his all-time favorite goal

Leo Messi has taken part in a unique initiative, where he recalled his all-time favorite goal. Visionary artist Refik Anadol reimagined that iconic moment using AI and created a stunning piece of art. Now, Anadol's works are set to go on public display—a fact Messi shared on his Instagram page.

The football legend posted a video teasing what the exhibition will look like.

"The moment has arrived: you can now see the incredible digital artwork created by @refikanadol using the memories of my favorite goal, thanks to an initiative by the @imcffoundation. It will be on view for a few days at @christiesinc in New York. I think the result is spectacular, and also very special to me. I hope it helps a lot of people. ❤️," reads the caption under the video.

To recap, as part of this project, Leo selected his favorite goal—the one he scored in the 2009 Champions League final.

It's also worth noting that Christie's will host an online art auction from July 8 to July 22. All proceeds will benefit several non-profit organizations, including Inter Miami Foundation's global partnership with UNICEF.