Mbappe encountered criticism from a journalist and responded to him

Football news 30 oct 2023, 02:15
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe did not ignore the criticism of the journalist, who was dissatisfied with the footballer’s behavior during the match with Brest (3:2) in the tenth round of the French championship.

It is reasonable to mention that the captain of the French national team scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute and then motioned for the Brest fans to be silent.

Journalist Bertrand Latour said after the game that Mbappe had no right to show such a gesture.

In response to this remark, Mbappe wrote the following: “Well, of course, I should have joined them and started singing when they insulted my teammate. There are those who have never set foot on a football field, regardless of its level..."

PSG is currently in second place in the French Championship standings with 21 points.

As for Brest, the team is in sixth place with 15 points.

Mbappe scored 10 goals and one assist in nine matches of the new season.

