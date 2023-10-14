Mbappe broke the record of the legendary Platini in the French national team

In yesterday's encounter, the French national team triumphed on foreign soil against the Netherlands. Kylian Mbappé, in that match, netted twice, disheartening the opponent at the onset of each half. The striker's brace enabled the French to extend their victorious streak to six games out of six contested in the ongoing qualification for Euro 2024, thereby clinching an early berth in the continental championship's group stage.

These goals marked the 41st and 42nd in Kylian Mbappé's career while representing the French national team, thereby surpassing the legendary Michel Platini in the tally of goals scored for the national squad. Kylian Mbappé now occupies the fourth position among the Musketeers' finest marksmen, trailing only Antoine Griezmann (44), Thierry Henry (51), and Olivier Giroud (54).

However, it is evident that Mbappé shall not rest on his laurels and will persist in his prolific scoring exploits for the national team. The PSG forward, apart from Marjan Visnjic, holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to don the French national jersey. He scored his debut goal for the Musketeers at the tender age of 18 years and 154 days. Remarkably, his inaugural strike was also against the Netherlands' national team.