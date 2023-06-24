Mbappe beautifully congratulated Messi on his birthday

Forward Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team congratulated his teammate and Argentine forward Lionel Messi on his 36th birthday, as Messi is set to join Inter Miami.

"Legend, happy birthday. I wish you the best birthday surrounded by your family and friends. Thank you for these two years together in Paris, I have learned a lot from you as a player, a teammate, and a person. I am very grateful to you. Good luck in your new adventure," Mbappé wrote on his Instagram.

Messi has been playing for PSG since 2021. He has played a total of 75 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.