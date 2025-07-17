“Maybe I'll become a coach for my sons”: Usyk shares his plans after retirement

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk sat down with DAZN for an interview ahead of his bout with Daniel Dubois, scheduled for July 19. The Ukrainian fighter fielded questions from journalists about his future.

Usyk stated that the fight against Dubois would be the penultimate one of his career. When asked about his plans after retiring, Oleksandr said he'd like to stay involved in the sport and help young boxers develop.

He also admitted that he might become a coach to his sons, noting that it would most likely be Mykhailo, as he is more interested in boxing, unlike Kyrylo, who is more passionate about judo.

The journalist also asked Usyk whether his sons could one day become Olympic champions. The Ukrainian responded that if that happened, he would be the happiest father in the world.

It's also worth noting that earlier, Oleksandr denied Tyson Fury's claim that a third fight between them would take place in April 2026.