Usyk unfazed by Dubois' psychological tactics ahead of the bout
British boxer Daniel Dubois vividly remembers his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk and is gearing up for an all-out battle—psychologically included. But these mind games seem to have little effect on the Ukrainian champion.
Details: During the staredown, Dubois shouted something at Usyk, but Usyk dismissed it as nothing more than psychological warfare. Such antics don’t faze him; what truly matters is what happens inside the ring.
Quote: "No, it didn’t get to me. It doesn’t matter—I’m not a fraud. I think these are just psychological games from his team before the fight. But I enjoy these games. I also love playing football, Counter-Strike, and pre-fight games. Those are my rules. I am the king of the division.
I think I can be affected, but only I know how to do it. Daniel is a young guy, always dangerous because he packs a powerful punch and has great boxing skills. I’ve prepared well for this fight. I always prepare for 12 rounds with my coach and team. But if I get the chance, I’ll take it. Yes, of course, I believe I can do it," Usyk said in an interview with talkSPORT.