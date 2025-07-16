Usyk unfazed by Dubois' psychological tactics ahead of the bout

British boxer Daniel Dubois vividly remembers his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk and is gearing up for an all-out battle—psychologically included. But these mind games seem to have little effect on the Ukrainian champion.

Details: During the staredown, Dubois shouted something at Usyk, but Usyk dismissed it as nothing more than psychological warfare. Such antics don’t faze him; what truly matters is what happens inside the ring.