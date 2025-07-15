There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley

This weekend, the world will witness the showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Details: On Tuesday, July 15, the two fighters met for the first time for a face-off. The encounter unfolded right in the heart of London, near Wembley Stadium.

As for the fighters’ demeanor, Usyk remained composed, while Dubois turned up the aggression, shouting taunts directly at his rival.

First face off of fight week got 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 🔥



The bout is set for Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium and will decide all the belts in the heavyweight division.

Reminder: The first fight between Usyk and Dubois took place on August 26, 2023, in Wroclaw, Poland—Usyk knocked out the Brit in the ninth round.