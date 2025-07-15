Daniel Dubois complains that people don't see his fights as a big event

IBF heavyweight titleholder Daniel Dubois is puzzled as to why his fights fail to generate major buzz.

Details: On the eve of the undisputed heavyweight championship clash between Britain's Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, journalists asked the Brit for his thoughts on the upcoming bout. Dubois gave a rather ambiguous response:

"This is definitely the biggest fight of my life. Strangely, it feels like everything is happening 'under the covers'—there's none of the hype I expected from a unification bout. Though maybe that will all change on fight day. It seems like every one of my fights comes with some odd vibe. I can't quite figure out why that is. Joshua didn't really do much trash-talking either. Yet every one of his fights was sold out, a real show. But with my fights, there's always something strange going on. But after this fight, I want to set the record straight—and move forward as a true world champion. The undisputed world champion," Dubois told reporters.

The bout for the undisputed heavyweight title between the 38-year-old Ukrainian and the 27-year-old Brit will take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The first fight between the two boxers took place on August 26, 2023, in the Polish city of Wroclaw, where Usyk knocked out Dubois in the ninth round.

