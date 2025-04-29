Mauro Icardi shares personal snapshot of post-training recovery process

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has yet to return to the football pitch following a horrific injury suffered last November. The footballer has only recently resumed training and has been sharing photos from his sessions regularly on his Instagram page.

This time, Icardi posted a picture from the massage table, where he can be seen receiving a leg massage to aid his recovery post-training.

It should be noted that Icardi is currently in Buenos Aires, where he trains regularly on an individual basis. The Argentine works out on machines, goes for runs, and performs ball exercises. It is expected that he will be able to return to full team training by summer.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray continues to fight for victory in national competitions without Icardi. The red-yellows lead the Turkish Championship standings, five points ahead of Fenerbahçe, and have reached the Turkish Cup final, where they will face Trabzonspor.

Recall that before his injury, Mauro Icardi played 14 matches for Galatasaray this season across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists.