Mauro Icardi reveals the new tattoo covering up his Wanda Nara tribute

Getting a massive new design
Lifestyle Today, 07:28
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi plays for Galatasaray Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is determined to erase every trace of his former wife from his life. The footballer took to Instagram to show off the tattoo he chose to cover up the inscription once dedicated to Wanda Nara.

Icardi shared photos from his tattoo session, where fans could spot his forearm now adorned with a large wolf's head. He captioned the post, “Work in progress... ⏳🖤”, making it clear the tattoo isn't finished yet.

As a reminder, the Argentine star split from his longtime wife Wanda Nara last summer. Their relationship had been on the rocks since 2021, when Wanda discovered Icardi's affair with China Suárez, who is now his fiancée.

Since then, the couple broke up and reconciled several times before finally calling it quits. Mauro rekindled his romance with China, officially confirming their relationship at the start of this year. This spring, it was also revealed that the pair are engaged and planning to tie the knot.

