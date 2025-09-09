RU RU ES ES FR FR
Completely erased from his life. Mauro Icardi removes tattoos dedicated to Wanda Nara from his arm

This chapter is turned forever
Lifestyle Today, 10:02
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi on holiday in Buenos Aires Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has recently been making headlines more for his tumultuous personal life than for his exploits on the pitch. This time, fans and journalists noticed that the Argentine has removed the tattoos on his arm that were dedicated to his ex-wife, Wanda Nara.

This was spotted in a new photo of Icardi and his current fiancée, China Suárez, which she shared on her Instagram page. In the picture, Icardi is seen posing with his partner against the backdrop of nighttime Istanbul, embracing her with both arms.

On his left arm, there's a visibly covered-up area where the tattoos related to his former spouse used to be.

Recall that Wanda and Icardi broke up last summer after his affair with China Suárez several years prior. Following that unpleasant episode, the couple reconciled and parted ways multiple times until their relationship ended for good.

Earlier this year, Icardi confirmed his romance with Suárez, and the two later got engaged.

