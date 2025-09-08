RU RU ES ES FR FR
Getting ready for the next matches. Icardi shares training snaps with Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi trains at Galatasaray's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is pushing forward with preparations for the new season’s fixtures. The striker gave fans a glimpse into the club’s training sessions by posting a series of photos on his Instagram page.

Icardi shared images that show him hard at work during drills at Galatasaray’s training ground.

Club competitions are currently on pause due to international fixtures, as World Cup 2026 qualifiers are underway. Icardi isn’t featuring for Argentina’s national team, having not received a call-up because of a personal dispute.

With the departure of former captain and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera this past summer, Icardi has taken on the captain’s armband at Galatasaray. He recently returned to action after recovering from a severe cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for nearly a year.

This season, the Argentine has already come off the bench in three matches of the newly started Turkish Super Lig—and has managed to find the back of the net twice.

