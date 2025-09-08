Mauro Icardi shares personal photos from a stroll with his fiancée and friend in Istanbul

Relaxing during the international break

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is making the most of the club season’s pause for international fixtures. The striker took some time off to enjoy a stroll with his girlfriend and a friend, sharing snapshots from their outing on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted photos with China Suárez and his friend Arturo Méndez Pérez. The Argentine captioned a picture with Arturo, “Between Turkish lights and new tracks with my great friend @arturholykoi 🥰🇹🇷”.

It’s worth noting that earlier this season, Icardi finally returned to the pitch for Galatasaray matches, his first appearances since last November. The forward had spent nearly a year recovering from a cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

Now the newly appointed club captain is coming off the bench, but he’s already made his mark, scoring twice in three matches.

It’s also worth mentioning that Mauro hasn’t been called up to the Argentina national team for quite some time, reportedly due to a personal conflict with the legendary Lionel Messi.