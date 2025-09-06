Keeps training. Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray's club base

Preparing for upcoming matches

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi continues to work on regaining his form to perform at his best for the club this season. The striker posted photos from another club training session on his Instagram page.

Icardi shared images of himself hard at work during a training session at Galatasaray's club facilities.

It's worth noting that Mauro has stayed in Turkey despite ongoing international fixtures. The player has long been absent from Argentina's national team due to a personal conflict.

This season at Galatasaray, Icardi was handed the captain's armband following the departure of former captain Fernando Muslera. The Argentine recently made his much-anticipated return to the pitch after an injury kept him sidelined for nearly a year. For now, Mauro has only come on as a substitute, but he's already found the back of the net twice in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray will return from the international break on September 14, when they face Eyüpspor. Just four days later, on September 18, the team will kick off their Champions League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.