RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Mauro Icardi reacts to the news of legendary Giorgio Armani's passing

Mauro Icardi reacts to the news of legendary Giorgio Armani's passing

Expresses regret over the loss
Lifestyle Today, 08:49
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi plays for Galatasaray Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi has shared his emotions regarding the passing of fashion legend Giorgio Armani. The footballer posted about it on his Instagram page.

Icardi shared a photo with Armani, captioning it: “The world has lost a giant, but as he himself once said: ‘Elegance is not attracting attention, but remaining in the memory.’”

It is worth noting that Giorgio Armani had strong ties to the world of football, collaborating with many prominent clubs, including Juventus and Bayern Munich, as well as the Italian national team.

Additionally, Mauro Icardi crossed paths with the legendary Italian designer during his time playing for Inter Milan.

Currently, the Argentine forward is playing for Turkish side Galatasaray, where he has already become the team captain—receiving the armband this season following the departure of former leader Fernando Muslera. So far this season, Icardi has appeared in three matches for the club, scoring two goals.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Related Team News
Mauro Icardi relaxes on a yacht Lifestyle 03 sep 2025, 05:57 Home, sweet home: Mauro Icardi relaxes in Istanbul during international break
Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan Football news 02 sep 2025, 14:44 Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan
Football news 02 sep 2025, 13:14 Reunion with Osimhen? Romano reveals the leading contender to sign Lookman
Mauro Icardi in the Turkish Super League match Lifestyle 02 sep 2025, 08:45 Home comfort. Mauro Icardi shares a new personal photo from his house in Istanbul
Mauro Icardi in Galatasaray kit Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:20 A true Galatasaray fan. Mauro Icardi mocks Fenerbahce rivals
Ilkay Gündogan in Manchester City's lineup Football news 01 sep 2025, 12:27 Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores