Mauro Icardi reacts to the news of legendary Giorgio Armani's passing

Expresses regret over the loss

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi has shared his emotions regarding the passing of fashion legend Giorgio Armani. The footballer posted about it on his Instagram page.

Icardi shared a photo with Armani, captioning it: “The world has lost a giant, but as he himself once said: ‘Elegance is not attracting attention, but remaining in the memory.’”

It is worth noting that Giorgio Armani had strong ties to the world of football, collaborating with many prominent clubs, including Juventus and Bayern Munich, as well as the Italian national team.

Additionally, Mauro Icardi crossed paths with the legendary Italian designer during his time playing for Inter Milan.

Currently, the Argentine forward is playing for Turkish side Galatasaray, where he has already become the team captain—receiving the armband this season following the departure of former leader Fernando Muslera. So far this season, Icardi has appeared in three matches for the club, scoring two goals.