Giorgio Armani has passed away. What was his connection to football?

Today, September 4, the world lost the legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani at the age of 92. Armani's creative genius went beyond tailoring suits—he also designed attire for numerous football teams. The Dailysports team invites you to reflect on the legacy this iconic designer leaves behind in the world of football.

Juventus (2025)

Just two weeks before his passing, a partnership was announced between Armani and Juventus. He was set to develop a collection of casual wear for the Turin club, becoming their official lifestyle partner until 2027.

Giorgio Armani x Juventus.



Since 1994, Giorgio Armani has united sport and style. Next up: Juventus. The Men’s First Team will wear Armani off the pitch in the coming seasons.#GAxJuventus pic.twitter.com/m1ATp7tfdq — Armani (@armani) August 21, 2025

Italy national team (2019)

The Armani brand was commissioned to design suits for players and staff of the Italian national teams. The collection included suits, coats, shirts, shoes, and accessories (cases, bags, belts, sunglasses) all emblazoned with the federation's insignia.

Bayern Munich (2014)

A similar request came from Bayern Munich in 2014. Armani designed a collection of suits and travel outfits for the players and club executives. The Bavarian giants sported classic blue Armani suits during official events and Champions League matches.

Chelsea (2007)

Between 2007 and 2009, Armani worked on official business attire for Chelsea's directors and executives, periodically refreshing the wardrobe of the "Blues" hierarchy.

CHELSEA REWIND: Roberto Di Matteo, Gianluca Vialli, Carlo Cudicini & Gianfranco Zola with Giorgio Armani at Stamford Bridge. All suited & booted as preparations for the 2000 F.A Cup Final took place. 🇮🇹😎🏆 pic.twitter.com/x5lKsO4fWo — Chris Wright 🏴 (@chriswrightzz) February 7, 2023

England national team (2003-2006)

Armani paid special attention to the England national team, outfitting the Three Lions in striking off-field ensembles for Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup. The media buzzed as much about the team’s sharp looks as about their performances on the pitch.

Piacenza (2003)

Italian side Piacenza was among the first clubs to entrust their style to the Armani house. Although it didn’t make major headlines at the time, it marked the designer’s entry into the football world.

Bonus: Napoli (since 2021)

Napoli deserves a special mention, as they were the first to commission Armani not only for off-field suits but also for match kits. This collaboration led to the creation of the limited edition Diego Maradona jersey.