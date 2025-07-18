Mauro Icardi congratulates everyone on International Tattoo Day

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has sent his greetings to fans on a day that means a lot to him—yesterday’s International Tattoo Day. The footballer shared a message on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted an Instagram story featuring a photo that showcases his many tattoos—on his neck, chest, torso, arms, and leg. He also has ink on his back.

“Good afternoon. Yesterday was International Tattoo Day. For some, these are just marks; for me, they are new chapters of life. Some I will carry with me forever, some will fade with time. But always with love for this art, which immortalizes who we are 💉🖤,” Icardi wrote in the caption for the photo.

It’s worth noting that among Icardi’s most meaningful tattoos is a massive image of a lion with cubs on his torso, as well as the names of his daughters, Francesca and Isabella. He also has the name of his former wife, Wanda Nara, inked on his arm.