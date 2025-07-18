Updating his hairstyle. Mauro Icardi shares new personal video at the barber

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi found time between training sessions and other commitments to visit his barber and refresh his hairstyle. The footballer posted a short video in his Instagram story.

Icardi shared a clip showing himself sitting in the chair in front of the mirror, while the barber works on his hair with scissors. Apparently, the Argentine decided to dye his hair a lighter color and get a slight trim.

It's worth noting that Mauro Icardi has finally returned to full training with the team and is working in the main group without any restrictions. The player has completely recovered from the injury he sustained back in November of last year.

By the way, Icardi's contract with Galatasaray runs until the summer of 2026, and it remains unclear whether the parties will extend the deal.

Additionally, there have been changes in the Argentine's personal life during his rehabilitation. He divorced his now ex-wife Wanda Nara and got engaged to another woman, China Suarez.