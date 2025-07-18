The process is underway. Mauro Icardi shares fresh photos from Galatasaray team training

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has fully recovered and is now back in full team training. The striker shared new photos from a club session on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted images of himself performing drills at the club’s training ground, as well as a video where he joins his teammates for a classic rondo exercise.

It’s worth noting that Icardi has now recovered from a torn cruciate ligament in his knee and recently returned to Istanbul after a month-long break in Argentina.

The new Turkish Süper Lig season kicks off for Galatasaray on August 8, when the team will face Gazisehir Gaziantep in the opening round. Before that, the Turkish champions will play several friendlies to fine-tune their preparations and build team chemistry.

Incidentally, Galatasaray’s preseason opponents will include Austria’s Admira, Italy’s Cagliari, and France’s Strasbourg.