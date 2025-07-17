Romance. Mauro Icardi went on a date with his fiancée in Istanbul

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi decided to spend a free evening with his beloved, China Suárez. The footballer shared photos of their romantic night out on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted several pictures showing him and China sitting together at a café table against the backdrop of the city at night. He captioned the images with phrases like “My partner for tonight 🥰🥰🥰 @sangrejaponesa” and “Istanbul nights.”

It's worth noting that Mauro recently returned to Istanbul from Argentina, where he had been enjoying his vacation. The forward is already back at Galatasaray’s club facilities, preparing for the upcoming season.

Recall that Icardi missed almost the entire previous season—back in November 2024, he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury, which has kept him sidelined ever since.

Nevertheless, Galatasaray managed to secure both the league title and the Turkish Cup, even with their star striker out for an extended period.