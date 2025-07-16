Mauro Icardi shares new training photo from Galatasaray base

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has returned to his professional duties, kicking off training sessions at the club's facilities. The striker shared a fresh photo from his training routine on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted a picture showing him jogging across the pitch in Galatasaray's training kit. It looks like the forward is fully fit and training at full throttle with the squad after recovering from the injury he suffered last year.

To recall, Icardi had been sidelined since November 2024, nursing a torn cruciate ligament in his knee. He only began individual training in April this year, and joined the team for full sessions in May.

Now, the Argentine is back from his break and is already taking part in team training, working alongside his teammates.

It's worth noting that Icardi's contract with Galatasaray runs for another year, until the summer of 2026. So far, there is no information about a possible extension.