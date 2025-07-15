Romance: Mauro Icardi unwinds by the sea in Turkey with his fiancée

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi finds time to relax after training sessions, spending quality moments with his beloved China Suárez. The footballer shared fresh snapshots with his fiancée on his Instagram page.

In the photos, Mauro and China are seen posing together, lounging on a yacht out at sea. According to the caption, the couple is enjoying their time on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. The lovebirds are soaking up each other's company, the sea breeze, and the radiant sunshine.

It's worth noting that Icardi recently arrived in Turkey to kick off regular training with Galatasaray. The team has already begun preparations for the upcoming season.

The Argentine forward has returned to full team training for the first time in nearly a year. Since last November, he had been recovering from a cruciate ligament injury to his knee.

Additionally, last season Galatasaray clinched the Turkish championship and lifted the national cup. Icardi was present at the celebrations for these triumphs, joined by China Suárez.