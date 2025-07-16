Matchday 25: Messi, Evander headline midweek MLS clashes with title stakes

Matchday 25 of MLS brings a high-stakes midweek slate, with FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami and Nashville vs. Columbus set to shape the Supporters’ Shield race. Meanwhile, Minnesota United have a shot at climbing to first in the West with a win over LAFC.

In Cincinnati, Evander (13g/8a) and Kévin Denkey (12g) aim to bounce back after the Orange & Blue surrendered a two-goal lead to Columbus in a dramatic 4-2 derby loss. Inter Miami, however, arrive red-hot: Lionel Messi has scored braces in five straight league games, bringing his tally to 16 goals and 7 assists. Miami have won five straight and still hold three games in hand.

Nashville SC, once unbeaten in 12, lost to Miami but remain contenders thanks to DP duo Hany Mukhtar (10g/8a) and Golden Boot co-leader Sam Surridge (16g). They face a red-hot Columbus team led by Diego Rossi, Max Arfsten, and young standout Taha Habroune.

Out West, Minnesota welcome LAFC with a chance to take over the top spot. The Loons are unbeaten in four and thrashed San Jose 4-1 last weekend. LAFC, fresh off a 2-0 win over Dallas, look to extend their rise with Denis Bouanga (10g/7a) in All-Star form.